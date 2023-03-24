S.W.A.T. EP Reveals What's Holding Up Season 7 Renewal at CBS (and It's Not What You Think)

CBS’ S.W.A.T. may be the “bubble” show that TVLine readers most wanted renewed, and its demo delivery may support a Season 7 renewal, but, ultimately, it will be cold hard cash that determines the procedural’s fate.

Longtime S.W.A.T. executive producer and former day-to-day showrunner Shawn Ryan addressed the series’ in-limbo status as a guest on THR’s latest TV’s Top 5 podcast, where he also discussed his new thriller, Netflix’s The Night Agent, and what to expect from the WGA negotiations as the May 1 deadline inches near.

Comparing his long-ago experiences with broadcast shows such as The Unit, Ryan said that network TV in 2023 “is not the same place, the economics are completely different.

“Right now, it’s up in the air whether S.W.A.T. will get picked up for a seventh season,” he shared, “and that has nothing to do with ratings.”

As TVLine recently reminded you, S.W.A.T. Season 6 has been averaging 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — up in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo compared to its Season 5 tallies. Out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 10 in total audience but is in a five-way tie for third in the demo, trailing only Fire Country and FBI.

“S.W.A.T. right now is the No. 3 show, I think, or tied for third, for CBS in the demo,” Ryan correctly noted during his podcast hit. “There’s no reason why the show shouldn’t be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing, and CBS and [lead producer] Sony [Pictures Television] will or will not figure out a way to economically make a seventh season work.”

Similarly, it was recently reported that another of CBS’ Friday dramas, the Tom Selleck-fronted Blue Bloods, is facing “pretty deep” budget cuts if it is to secure a Season 14 renewal.

Other scripted CBS fare still awaiting word on renewal (or not) include the freshman cop drama East New York and the midseason entry True Lies.

