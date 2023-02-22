Blue Bloods Renewal May Hinge on 'Deep Cuts' — Is a Cast Purge Coming?

Blue Bloods was conspicuously missing from CBS’ renewal blitz on Tuesday, and with good reason: The long-running procedural’s fate is very much in limbo. Renewal and Cancellation Scorecard

And while our sister pub Deadline reports that “after weeks of impasse” talks to bring Blue Bloods back for Season 14 “are trending in the right direction,” the site also references “rumblings” that CBS had been pushing for “pretty deep” cuts on the aging (read: expensive) Tom Selleck-fronted series in exchange for a renewal.

Historically, such cuts have often translated into cast reductions, and Blue Bloods — which is currently CBS’ third most-watched drama — has an enormous ensemble. (The show boasts seven full-time series regulars, plus five heavily recurring players who appear in every episode.)

TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.

Joining Blue Bloods on CBS’ TBD list are S.W.A.T. (which Deadline predicts will likely be renewed for a seventh season) and the freshman cop drama East New York (which is very much on the proverbial bubble).

To date, CBS has renewed a total 19 series for next season, including NCIS, NCIS: Hawa’ii, CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.