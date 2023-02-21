CBS Renews 9 Series, Including NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and Survivor

CBS on Tuesday afternoon announced renewals for NCIS (aka broadcast’s most-watched drama), CSI: Vegas, The Amazing Race and six other series. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The other programs that got the nod today to return for the 2023-2024 TV season are 60 Minutes (TV’s most-watched news program), the sophomore procedural NCIS: Hawa’ii, Survivor, Tough as Nails, Lingo and the true crime docuseries 48 Hours.

Additional CBS renewals may trickle in at a later date. But on the scripted front at least, that now leaves on the bubble the network’s third-most watched drama, Blue Bloods (whose possible end we speculated about earlier this year); S.W.A.T. (which ranks No. 10 in audience out of the 13 dramas CBS has aired this season); and the freshman cop drama East New York, which draws a slightly larger audience than S.W.A.T. (The midseason drama True Lies does not debut until Wednesday, March 1.)

To date, CBS has renewed a total 19 series for next season, including previously announced pick-ups for this season’s most-watched new series, Fire Country, and TV’s No. 1 comedy, Young Sheldon, plus Ghosts (TV’s second-most watched comedy), The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI (CBS’ second-most watched drama), FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

NCIS: Los Angeles, meanwhile, is in the process of winding down its 14th and final season.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” CBS Entertainment chief Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.