NCIS: Los Angeles Ending This Season

The Los Angeles NCIS team will be turning in their badges this spring, after 14 years of crimefighting (and chasing down a frighteningly large amount of nuclear materials).

TVLine has learned that NCIS: LA will be ending its run at the end of this season, its 14th, with the series finale airing Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c. What's Renewed for Next Season? What's Ending?

The first and longest-running NCIS spinoff will thus wrap after delivering 322 total episodes, having hit the 300 milestone with last year’s season finale.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill in turn said, “I want to thank both the Network and Studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode.

“Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year,” Gemmill continued. “My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

Season-to-date, NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), down 15 percent from its Season 13 numbers. Among the 13 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 12 in total audience (besting only CSI: Vegas) and is in a six-way tie for eighth in the demo.

As part of the franchise’s recent 3-way crossover event, the NCIS: LA hour drew just shy of 10 million viewers (with Live+7 playback), marking the spinoff’s biggest audience since March 17, 2019.

What are your wishes, hopes, dreams and must-haves for NCIS: LA’s final 11 episodes? Tell us in Comments!