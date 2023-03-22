CBS' S.W.A.T. Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed — See the Complete TVLine Poll Results

CBS’ S.W.A.T. team should stay liquid for a seventh season, if TVLine readers have any say in the matter. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

As the May Upfronts began to draw near (undoubtedly bringing a bevy of heartbreaking cancellations with them), we asked you to name as many as FOUR yet-to-be-renewed shows that you hope to see picked up for another season.

And as of today at 11 am ET, when our poll closed with nearly 200,000 votes, it was CBS’ action-packed Friday-night procedural that led the standings with 15 percent of your votes. (Feeling déjà vu? S.W.A.T. previously topped this annual poll in 2020.)

S.W.A.T. Season 6 thus far is averaging 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — up in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo compared to its Season 5 tallies. Out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 10 in total audience but is in a five-way tie for third in the demo, trailing only Fire Country and FBI.

Two more dramas placed second and third in this year’s poll: CBS’ Blue Bloods (which reportedly has some budget to trim to secure a Season 14) and ABC freshman Will Trent (which is pulling the best numbers, 6.1 million and 0.6, of any ABC bubble sh0w). CBS freshman East New York and Fox’s The Resident rounded out the Top 5.

Among sitcoms in the poll… well, you gotta scroll far, far down, but ABC freshman Not Dead Yet led all laffers with 2.5% of your votes, followed closely by its time slot predecessor, Home Economics.

Meanwhile, residing at the bottom of our 29-show poll (and for a second straight year), Fox’s Welcome to Flatch netted less than a half a percent of the votes.

Fun fact! Only four of the Top 10 shows in our 2022 poll — and none of the CW-heavy top four! — wound up getting renewed, though NBC wound up riding to Magnum P.I.‘s rescue. And out of last year’s Bottom 10, four (Young Rock, American Auto, Grand Crew and Flatch) got awarded additional seasons.

Check out the full poll results below, then drop a comment with your reactions!