Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Trailer Addresses Trini's Death — Watch

It’s a bittersweet reunion as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reassemble to take down a familiar foe in the new trailer for Netflix’s 30th anniversary special.

Premiering Wednesday, April 19, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always marks the return of some of the franchise’s earliest cast members — David Yost as Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Walter Jones as Black Ranger Zack Taylor, Catherine Sutherland as Pink Ranger Kat Hillard, Steve Cardenas as Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, Richard Steven Horvitz as Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa. Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch will also appear as Aisha Campbell and Adam Park, respectively.

But it’s one of the new characters introduced in the trailer that will likely have every fan talking: Charlie Kersh as Minh Kwan, aka the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan. Trini’s portrayer, Thuy Trang, died in 2001, and the film has also decided to write in Trini’s death, which appears to happen at the hand of Rita Repulsa. Will Minh take up her mother’s title and join the fight when Rita threatens them once again?

It’s also unclear how exactly the movie might pay tribute to Jason David Frank, the original Green-turned-White Ranger, who died in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Amy Jo Johnson — who played original Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart — took to Twitter to explain why she won’t be appearing in the reunion special: “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted earlier this year. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

The Power Rangers franchise arrived Stateside in 1993, becoming an overnight phenomenon. Its 30th TV installment, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2023.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.