Jason David Frank Dies: Power Rangers Actor's Cause of Death Revealed

Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank, whose death was reported on Nov. 20, died by suicide, his wife Tammie Frank has confirmed.

In a lengthy statement to People on Wednesday, Tammie condemned recent reporting about her husband’s death, including “assumptions” made about the manner in which he died.

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else,” Tammie said. “It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Tammie went on to explain that prior to Jason’s death, the couple had been considering separating, after the sudden November 2021 passing of Tammie’s daughter Shayla “wrecked our family emotionally.” But after encouragement from a family friend, Jason and Tammie decided to rekindle their relationship, and they took a two-night getaway in November where Jason ultimately ended his life; after returning from a brief visit to the hotel lobby, Tammie said she knocked on Jason’s door to no response, and police later found him deceased upon entering the room. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

“It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life,” Tammie continued. “Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us… All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

Jason, who was 49 years old at the time of his death, starred as Tommy Oliver on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ original run, which lasted from Aug. 28, 1993 until Nov. 27, 1995. It was on the air for three seasons, and amassed a total of 145 episodes. While his role as the Green Ranger was originally only set for 14 episodes, he was so popular with fans of the show that the actor was brought back as the White Ranger and the team’s new leader for the remainder of the series.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” Jason’s Power Rangers co-star Amy Jo Johnson wrote after his death. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, dial “988” for the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.