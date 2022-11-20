Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Actor, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49.

The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star via Instagram writing, “Can’t believe it… RIP Jason David Frank 🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Frank starred as Tommy Oliver in the show’s original run, which lasted from Aug. 28, 1993 until Nov. 27, 1995. It was on the air for three seasons, and amassed a total of 145 episodes. While his role as the Green Ranger was originally only set for 14 episodes, he was so popular with fans of the show that the actor was brought back as the White Ranger and the team’s new leader for the remainder of the series.

The series transitioned to Power Rangers Zeo, where Frank (who was an eighth degree black belt in karate) continued his role for 50 episodes in 1996 as the Red Zeo Ranger. The following year, he reprised the role once again in Power Rangers Turbo before temporarily departing from the franchise. He eventually returned in 2002 for a 10th anniversary episode of Power Rangers Wild Force, and ultimately became the Black Dino Ranger for 38 episodes of Power Rangers Dino Thunder, along with its accompanying video game.

But his time with the Rangers still didn’t end there. He guest-starred in the Season 2 finale of Power Rangers Super Megaforce in 2014, and held a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers film alongside fellow original Ranger Amy Jo Johnson. His final franchise appearance was in 2018’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel, in celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary.

Frank’s other credits include guest spots on Sweet Valley High and Family Matters, plus voice work in the video game Smite and the miniseries Transformers: Titans Return.