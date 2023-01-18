Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Actors Who Didn't Return for Their Shows' Revivals

Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet.

“For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

So, there you have it. No bad blood, just bad budgeting.

Premiering globally on Wednesday, April 19, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a standalone special that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Ranger; Catherine Sunderland as Kat, the second Pink Ranger; Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Ranger; and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger.

The special will also feature Barbara Goodson, who provided the American voice of original Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa, as well as Richard Horvitz, who voiced their robot sidekick Alpha.

Since her days as Kimberly, Johnson went on to play a number of memorable TV characters, including Felicity‘s Julie Emrick and Flashpoint‘s Jules Callaghan. She also made a cameo alongside the late Jason David Frank (aka Green/White Ranger Tommy Oliver) in 2017’s big-screen Power Rangers movie.

