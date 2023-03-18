Lance Reddick's Wife Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Love' and Support: 'He Was Taken From Us Far Too Soon'

In a tweet on Saturday, Lance Reddick’s wife thanked all those who have expressed condolences following her husband’s sudden death on Friday.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Stephanie Reddick wrote on her late husband’s Twitter account. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Stephanie went on to thank “the thousands of Destiny players” who paid tribute to Reddick. She asked that donations be made in his memory to momcares.org in his hometown, Baltimore.

The Wire creator David Simon, HBO and Warner Bros. Television are among those who have publicly paid tribute.

Reddick played multiple memorable TV characters during his decades-long career, including Johnny Basil on Oz (2000–2001), Cedric Daniels on The Wire (2002–2008), Phillip Broyles on Fringe (2008–2013) and Deputy Chief Irvin Irving on Bosch (2014–2021).

The prolific actor left his mark on countless shows, including Lost, American Horror Story and Corporate (pictured above), among many others. And that’s to say nothing of Reddick’s incredible film career, which included roles in dozens of major movies. He can next be seen reprising the role of Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on May 27.