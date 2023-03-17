Lance Reddick Remembered by Co-Stars From The Wire, Fringe and More: 'A Man of Great Strength and Grace'

Following the news of Lance Reddick’s sudden death on Friday, social media is being flooded with emotional tributes from former co-stars and others who worked closely with the the 60-year-old actor. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

Reddick played multiple memorable TV characters during his decades-long career, including Johnny Basil on Oz (2000–2001), Cedric Daniels on The Wire (2002–2008), Phillip Broyles on Fringe (2008–2013) and Deputy Chief Irvin Irving on Bosch (2014–2021).

The prolific actor left his mark on countless shows, including Lost, American Horror Story and Corporate (pictured above), among many others. And that’s to say nothing of Reddick’s incredible film career, which included roles in dozens of major movies. He can next be seen reprising the role of Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on May 27.

“Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire,” HBO said in a statement. “He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly.”

The Wire creator David Simon also weighed in, calling Reddick a “consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend” in a statement to THR. “This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”

Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland on The Wire, remembered Reddick as “a man of great strength and grace” in a tweet. “As talented a musician as he was an actor,” he wrote. “The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Kirk Acevedo, who worked with Reddick on both Oz and Fringe, tweeted, “Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed. Jesus, he was taken way too soon. Rest easy, my friend.” Acevedo added that the last time he spoke with Reddick was after the death of Granville Adams, one of their Oz co-stars. “Can’t make this up,” he wrote. “This is truly sad. We keep losing good people! I’m speechless.”

“Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of our friend Lance Reddick,” reads a statement from the studio behind several of his projects, including Fringe. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans.”

More tributes will be added as they are released.