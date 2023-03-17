Lance Reddick, Star of The Wire, Fringe and John Wick, Dead at 60

TV and film star Lance Reddick, who starred in shows like The Wire and Fringe, has died. He was 60.

According to TMZ, the actor was found deceased in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning. Cause of death has yet to be determined, but officials suspect he passed away from natural causes.

Reddick was in the middle of his press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, in which he reprised his role as the Continental Hotel concierge Charon. On Thursday, he posted an Instagram video of his dogs barking in unison with the caption, “And the beat goes on…”

Born in Baltimore, Md., the actor studied music at the Peabody Preparatory Institute before earning a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Rochester. He went on to attend the Yale School of Drama and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1994.

In the early 1990s, Reddick appeared on shows like The Nanny, New York Undercover and The West Wing. He landed multi-episode arcs on Oz and Law & Order: SVU before securing his breakout role as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on The Wire.

He went on to appear in numerous films and shows, including The Blacklist, Key & Peele, Castle, the Disney animated revival of DuckTales, Netflix’s animated series Castlevania, the 2020 film One Night in Miami (directed by Regina King) and the John Wick saga.

He also played General Phillip Broyles in Fringe, Irvin Irving in Bosch, Albert Wesker in Netflix’s Resident Evil and lent his voice as Thordak in the Prime Video animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Reddick is also set to appear as the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ live-action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.