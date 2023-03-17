TVLine Items: Lingo Ends Season Early, The Penguin Adds SOA Vet and More

Lingo is Lingone — but only for the time being.

CBS has announced that the RuPaul Charles-hosted game show will be replaced on Wednesday nights at 9/8c with drama series reruns, starting with FBI: Most Wanted on March 22.

Survivor opens CBS Wednesdays, while the freshman caper series True Lies closes out the night at 10 pm.

Lingo was recently ordered for a second season, and the remaining four original episodes will be scheduled for next season.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Geoff Stults (Enlisted, The Finder) has joined ABC’s The Company You Keep in the recurring role of Simon, Birdie’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) ex-husband, Deadline reports.

* Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of The Penguin, HBO Max’s Colon Farrell-led spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, Deadline reports. No character details have been revealed.

* Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us‘ tweenage Randall), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), Ryan O’Nan (Big Sky), Joaquina Kalukango (Lovecraft Country) and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley (Mare of Easttown) have landed recurring roles in Bass Reeves, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s David Oyelowo-starring series about “the greatest frontier hero in American history.” Deadline has character details.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?