Dennis Quaid Joins Taylor Sheridan's 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves

Dennis Quaid is saddling up to join Taylor Sheridan’s TV empire: The actor has joined the cast of the upcoming 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves, our sister site Variety reports.

Quaid will play the role of Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshal, on the series. David Oyelowo (Selma) was previously cast to play the title character, a legendary lawman of the Wild West. “Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded,” per the official description.

Bass Reeves is set to air on Paramount+, the latest production to hit the streamer from Yellowstone mastermind Sheridan. (He will serve as an executive producer on Bass Reeves.) Yellowstone prequel 1883 wrapped up last February, and 1923 is currently airing on the streamer. Bass Reeves is billed as an 1883 spinoff, with the full title being 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, but the Variety report lists the current title as simply Bass Reeves.

Quaid is known mostly for his work in films like The Right Stuff, Innerspace and Frequency, but he has appeared on the small screen in recent years. He starred opposite Michael Chiklis in the CBS drama Vegas, along with roles on Goliath, Merry Happy Whatever and Fortitude.