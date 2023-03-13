The Last of Us Season 2 Won't Cover All of the Second Game, EPs Say

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s The Last of Us Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly.

The Last of Us Season 1 told the story laid out in Naughty Dog’s 2013 video game, rather faithfully, from start to finish. However, the show’s creators say that the events of The Last of Us Part II will go beyond the already-ordered Season 2.

“It’s more than one season,” executive producer Craig Mazin tells GQ UK in a new interview. While he and executive producer Neil Druckmann decline to say exactly how many seasons it would take to tell the Part II story, Mazin adds: “More than one is factually correct.”

HBO renewed the adaptation for a sophomore run in January. A Season 3 renewal has not yet been announced.

Druckmann adds that “Some of the stuff I’m most excited for” in the upcoming story “are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story to come to life again in this other version. And I think it’s exciting, because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.”

The Season 1 closer came to an end after Pedro Pascal’s Joel killed a hospital full of Firefly resistance fighters who intended to end the life of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in order to figure out a cure for Cordyceps infection. When Ellie — who’d been anesthetized and therefore unaware of both Joel’s actions and the danger to her — came to, Joel lied and said the experiment hadn’t worked. Later, when she made him swear that he was telling the truth, he did so readily… even though he was doubling down on the lie. (Read a full recap, as well as Mazin’s thoughts on his “confused” feelings about the ending and Ashley Johnson’s memories of shooting that flashback to Ellie’s birth.)

The finale on Sunday night drew another series-high audience 8.2 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts (based on Nielsen and first party data) — meaning, that save for the Super Bowl weekend when Episode 5 was released two days early (and thus drew a bigger audience), The Last of Us viewership rose every single week from the series premiere, which kicked things off with 4.7 million viewers.

As of now, HBO has not released an official premiere date for Season 2. In late February, Pascal told Collider that there there is “a chance” that the series will begin filming new episodes later this year. If that does take place, it’s not a wild leap to presume that The Last of Us could return in 2024.

