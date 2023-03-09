Wednesday Ratings: Not Dead Yet and True Lies Dip, Kung Fu Flat With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode: CBS’ Survivor and Fox’s The Masked Singer tied for the Wednesday demo win, with the former also delivering the night’s largest audience. TV's 60 Longest- Awaited First Kisses!

CBS | Survivor (with 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, read recap) built on its premiere audience but dipped in the demo. The already-renewed Lingo (2 mil/0.2) returned to series lows, while True Lies (2.5 mil/0.2) slipped 22 and 37 percent from its premiere, now having a softer lead-in.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) was steady. Farmer Wants a Wife (2.4 mil/0.3) — which is a hoot, y’all — sharply improved on Special Forces‘ average audience while pretty much matching its demo number.

THE CW | The Flash (580K/0.1, read post mortem) rose to a season high in viewers while steady in the demo, whereas “bubble” show Kung Fu (390K/0.1) dipped just 5% in viewers/was steady in the demo with its season (?) finale.

ABC | The Conners (3.6 mil/0.4, read recap), The Goldbergs (2.4 mil/0.3), Abbott (2.7 mil/0.4) and A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, read recap) all added eyeballs while steady in the demo. Not Dead Yet (2.1 mil/0.2), however, dipped for a second straight week, to new lows.

