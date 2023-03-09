New Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Movie, Minus Candace Cameron Bure, Ordered at Hallmark — Meet the New Aurora!

Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden franchise is getting an extreme makeover. Every Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Movie, in Order

Cable network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced Thursday that it has greenlit a new Aurora Teagarden movie — the first without original leading lady Candace Cameron Bure, who left Hallmark for a deal at fledgling competitor GAC Family in April 2022.

Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens, The Gifted) will take over the title role in the franchise’s 19th installment — a prequel called Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New (premiere date TBA). Rounding out the cast are Evan Roderick (Arrow, Spinning Out) as a younger version of Peter Benson’s Arthur, and Marilu Henner, who is reprising her role as Aurora’s mom Aida.

“Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends,” Emily Merlin, Development Manager of Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “What better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own? The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we’re excited to share this new chapter with viewers.”

Per Hallmark, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New is set in Aurora’s “post-college days when she finds herself back home in Lawrenceton. While her mother, Aida, struggles to keep her newfound real estate business, Aurora supports herself by working as a teacher’s assistant in a crime fiction class, and waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur.

“When Sally’s fiancé doesn’t show up at their wedding rehearsal, Maid of Honor Aurora gets Arthur to help her search for him,” the synopsis continues. “When they discover a body, everyone assumes it is Sally’s tardy groom, but when it turns out to be someone else, Sally’s fiancé becomes the main suspect.”

Bure’s deal with GAC Media effectively ended her decade-long relationship with Hallmark — and her reign as Aurora. The recently rebranded GAC Family is run by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company Hallmark Media (fka Crown Media Family Networks). Abbott left his longtime perch in January 2020 following Hallmark’s decision to stop airing a commercial featuring a same-sex wedding — a decision the network quickly reversed amid a sea of controversy.

Bure recently made waves for a November interview with The Wall Street Journal, during which she vowed that GAC Family programming would keep “traditional marriage at its core.”

