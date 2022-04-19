Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Likely Dead in Wake of Candace Cameron Bure's Move From Hallmark to GAC Family

Aurora Teagarden’s future is now its own mystery, following Candace Cameron Bure‘s decision to leave Hallmark for a new deal at GAC Family.

According to our sister site Variety, there are no plans for additional films in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise, which starred Bure in the title role. A total of 18 Aurora Teagarden movies, based on the books by True Blood author Charlaine Harris, were produced for Hallmark. The most recent — and now likely final — movie, “Haunted by Murder” aired in February 2022.

The report also notes that, although Bure’s deal with GAC Media is not exclusive, she won’t appear in any other networks’ holiday programming this season.

As previously reported, Bure’s new deal with GAC Media effectively ends her decade-long relationship with Hallmark Channel owner Crown Media. Bure will now develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living. She also will take on a prominent executive role at the company to oversee/curate programming for the networks as a whole, create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks, and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.

“Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace,” a rep for Hallmark’s parent company tells TVLine. “We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

The newly rebranded GAC Family is run by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Abbott left his longtime Crown Media post in January 2020 following Hallmark’s decision to stop airing a commercial featuring a same-sex wedding — a decision the network quickly reversed amid a sea of controversy.