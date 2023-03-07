The Flash's Grant Gustin Marks End of Filming, Reflects on 'Challenging' Role

Grant Gustin has officially hung up his red suit: The Flash star marked his final day of shooting on the CW series with an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

Accompanied by a photo of him on set in his Flash costume standing on a green screen, Gustin said: “I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash — that’s something I could’ve never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey.”

Noting that the photo was taken moments before his final setup, he added: “I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything I’ll miss chatting and laughing in between takes (and sometimes during takes) with so many of them. Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years.”

Gustin admitted that “I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey,” thanking Flash casting director David Rapaport, executive Peter Roth, co-creator Geoff Johns and executive producers David Nutter and Greg Berlanti “for the opportunity of a lifetime — one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn’t feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me.” He also thanked his fellow cast members, guest stars and the fans: “The show went through lots of changes but so many people stuck with us through it all.”

Finally, he said: “Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That’s all for now.” He later posted a video of him literally hanging up his red Flash suit in his trailer for the last time, tapping it affectionately and saying, “Thanks, bud.”

Gustin has starred as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, since the series debuted in 2014. The Flash‘s ninth and final season is currently airing Wednesdays on The CW, with the series finale slated for Wednesday, May 24. (Gustin’s co-star Candice Patton, aka Iris, offered her own tribute last week after her final day of shooting.)

Are you already missing Barry and company? Drop your thoughts in the comments, Flash fans.