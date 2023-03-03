The Flash's Candice Patton Wraps Filming as Iris West-Allen — Plus, When Will the Series Finale Air?

Grab some tissues and prepare to be all up in your feelings, because Candice Patton has wrapped filming on The Flash.

The actress revealed Friday that she has finished her last day of filming on the Arrowverse series with several sentimental photos, including her name card and Iris West-Allen’s wedding rings. “About to shoot my last shot of The Flash,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “There are no words.”

In a subsequent slide, the actress posted a video of herself teary-eyed after filming her final shot for the series. “Fragile AF [right now],” the caption read. “No way to fully process. Just… thank you.” (Head here for the photos.)

Patton has starred as Iris on The Flash since the show’s debut in 2014. The Arrow spinoff is currently airing its ninth and final season on Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is set for Wednesday, May 24, TVLine has confirmed.

The Flash’s farewell run will be jam-packed with guest appearances from familiar faces in the Arrowverse, including Stephen Amell (as Arrow‘s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), David Ramsey (as John Diggle/Spartan), Keiyan Lonsdale (as Wally West/Kid Flash) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), all in Episode 9 directed by Danielle Panabaker.

Additional guest stars include Nicole Maines (reprising her Supergirl role of Nia Nal, aka Dreamer), Rick Cosnett (as Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (as Eobard Thawne), John Wesley Shipp (as Jay Garrick), Teddy Sears (as Hunter Zolomon, aka Zoom), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (as Nora/XS).

Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie dropped by in Episode 3 with a stunning reveal.

