Jeremy Renner's Rennervations Sets Disney+ Release as Star Continues to Recover From Snowplow Injury

A Marvel Cinematic Universe denizen is about to give a whole bunch of decommissioned public-service vehicles a fantastic second life in Disney+’s Rennervations.

“The only difference between crazy and courage is a plan,” Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, The Mayor of Kingstown) says in the first trailer for his new DIY show, which has a highly ambitious mission indeed: Rebuild municipal vehicles like buses and delivery trucks into creations that serve communities in new ways. All four episodes will begin streaming on Wednesday, April 12.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does,” Renner said via statement. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The actor refers to his continued rehab from a January snowplow accident. After using his personal snowplow to help a family member whose car was stuck in the snow, Renner got out of the plow, which started to roll. When he tried to get back in to stop the machine, it ran over him.

Renner, who was the only person involved in the accident, was later airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He later told his Instagram followers that he’d broken more than 30 bones in the accident, and that he’d been released from the hospital on Jan. 17. (Renner’s injury did not affect production on Rennervations.)

“Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he wrote at the time. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I… Much love and appreciation to you all.”

Rennervations grows from the star’s interest in construction and vehicles. He, along with best friend/business partner Rory Millikin and a team of pros, go around the world to spearhead projects that meet local communities’ needs. These include building a “mobile music bus” in Chicago and creating a mobile water-treatment center in India.

Famous faces who join Renner along the way include Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire) and singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Rennervations trailer, scroll down to see the series’ poster, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?