Jeremy Renner Shares Update From Recovery, As Details About Snowplowing Accident Emerge

Jeremy Renner is on the mend after being run over by his personal snowplow — an accident that left him in critical but stable condition.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” the Mayor of Kingstown star wrote on Instagram Tuesday, along with a photo from his hospital bed. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

According to an initial report from Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials arrived on the scene — which was in the area of Reno’s Mt. Rose Highway — around 9 am Sunday in response to a traumatic injury. Renner, who was the only person involved in the accident, was later airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

“Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference Tuesday. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds in an effort to get his vehicle moving.

“After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Balaam continued. “At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistonBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

You can watch the full press conference below:

Renner currently stars in the above-mentioned Mayor of Kingstown as Mike McLusky, head of a powerful family in charge of a Michigan town where incarceration is the main industry. Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan drama is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

In addition, Renner also will star in and executive-produce Rennervations, an upcoming four-part unscripted series for Disney+. Per the show’s official logline, the project “embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know Renner as Hawkeye, a character he most recently reprised in Disney+’s Hawkeye series.