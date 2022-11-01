Mayor of Kingstown Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Jeremy Renner will be back in action early next year.

The second season of Renner’s Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, TVLine has learned.

From Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown “follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” per the show’s official logline. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

Starring alongside Renner are Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

The show’s 10-episode first season, which aired from November 2021 to January 2022, ended with a prison riot that will have a major impact on the events to come, as you’ll see in the accompanying teaser for Season 2.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the first official teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Paramount+ series below.