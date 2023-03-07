Jon Bernthal to Reprise Punisher Role in Daredevil: Born Again (Report)

Frank Castle apparently has more punishments to hand out.

Seven months after Marvel TV vet Rosario Dawson let slip that Jon Bernthal would be suiting up again as The Punisher (a premature announcement which she tried to retract), our sister site THR is hearing that Bernthal will deliver said encore via Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again.

The 18-episode revival-of-sorts, now filming with an eye on a Spring 2024 release, reunites Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, while the other rumored cast additions include Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (Revenge) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo).

Marvel could not be reached for comment on Bernthal’s casting.

It was in Marvel’s Daredevil Season 2 that Bernthal first played Frank Castle, a former Marine and tortured, angry father and husband who had been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly became embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl. As he was drawn into that mystery, Castle had to decide whether to accept his destiny and embrace a life as The Punisher.

A standalone series, Marvel’s The Punisher, later spanned two seasons (which dropped on Netflix in November 2017 and January 2019). Marvel TV Status Report: The Latest on 10 Shows

As alluded to above, Rosario Dawson — who has played Metro-Gen night nurse Claire Temple on Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the team-up mini The Defenders — said at an August 2022 fan event, “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again.” Not long after, she tried to walk back her slip, tweeting, “I can’t be trusted. Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently…. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear.“

That first hint of a Punisher comeback came two weeks after Daredevil: Born Again was first officially announced.

