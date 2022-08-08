The Punisher Revival? Marvel Vet Walks Back 'Announcement'

Rumors of a Punisher revival have been greatly exaggerated… by Rosario Dawson. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

At the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo over the weekend, the actress behind MCU’s Claire Temple gave credence to a rumor that the Marvel series — which was cancelled at Netflix in 2019 after two seasons — was being revived.

“I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it’s my second chance,” Dawson told the crowd (watch the clip here). “It’s the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal so let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

Alas, Dawson — whose former Metro-Gen night nurse character was introduced in Daredevil before crossing over to Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders — took to Twitter Monday to walk back the comment.

“I can’t be trusted,” she declared. “Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… “

News of Punisher‘s non-comeback comes two weeks after it was announced that a Daredevil revival is happening at Disney+. The 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again — which will find Charlie Cox and on-screen adversary Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles from the Netflix series — is set to bow on the streamer in Spring 2024.