Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast

Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next.

The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far.

Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its cancellation in 2018. He made a surprise cameo as Murdoch in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home and most recently suited up as Daredevil for the live-action series She-Hulk.

D’Onofrio, meanwhile, appeared as Fisk in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where he was last seen being confronted by Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), in an alleyway. Although Fisk was shot off camera, it’s safe to say he survived. (In the comics, the character sports an eye patch at one point.)

Cox and D’Onofrio are also rumored to appear in the upcoming Hawkeye spinoff Echo, which will follow Maya’s origin story. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Murdoch will be searching for a former ally — namely, Jessica Jones, the podcast The Weekly Planet reports.