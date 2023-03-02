Ratings: Survivor, Chicago Fire and Med Lead Night; The Flash Audience Grows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor opener landed in a three-way tie for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire copped the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) and Fire (6.6 mil/0.6, read about Severide’s “exit”) were both steady, while P.D. (4.9 mil/0.5) dipped.

CBS | Survivor (4.6 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade”B+”) was down just a tick from its year-ago opener. The True Lies premiere (3.2 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B-“) improved on Good Sam‘s year-ago comps (2.1 mil/0.2).

ABC | The Conners (3.3 mil/0.4, read recap), The Goldbergs (2.2 mil/0.3), Abbott Elementary (2.4 mil/0.4) and Not Dead Yet (2.1 mil/0.3) all dipped — with The Conners and Abbott both eyeing at least season lows — while A Million Little Things (1.6 mil/0.2, read recap) was steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.6 mil/0.5) and Special Forces: WTT (1.6 mil/0.3) both dipped, with the latter’s finale hitting/tying season lows.

THE CW | The Flash (570K/0.1) hit a season high in audience; Kung Fu (410K/0.1) in turn rebounded from last week’s audience low.

