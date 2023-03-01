The Conners: A Tragic Turn of Events

Warning: The following contains spoilers about Season 5, Episode 16 of The Conners. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Harris isn’t going to be a mom, after all.

During Wednesday’s Conners, Darlene’s daughter suffered a miscarriage. She thought she was having bad stomach cramps, but a doctor’s visit confirmed that she’d lost the baby.

When Jackie offered her condolences, Harris didn’t seem particularly upset. “I mean, I wasn’t planning to have a baby before I got pregnant,” she pointed out. “And even though I decided to keep it, I guess I should be kind of relieved, right?” She insisted that she was “all good,” but she clearly wasn’t. That became evident as soon as Darlene, in an attempt to stay positive, suggested that everything had worked out for the best.

“Of course you would think that,” Harris shot back. “You didn’t want me to have the baby to begin with, so I bet you’re really relieved.”

That, of course, couldn’t have been any further from the truth. Harris just needed someone to be angry with as she processed her loss., and Darlene was in close proximity.

“No matter what you think, I would never, ever want you to go through something like this,” Darlene eventually told her daughter. “There is not one bit of this that makes me happy. That was going to be my grandkid.” And she understood why Harris was so overwhelmed, adding, “You were just starting to wrap your head around keeping [the baby], and getting excited about being a mom, then suddenly that’s taken away.”

Harris had let herself connect with the idea of having a baby, and now that’d been taken from her. “And the minute I start to think that maybe it’ll be easier this way, I feel guilty,” she revealed. “I know I could’ve eaten better and rested more….”

That’s when Darlene cut her off. She assured Harris that miscarriages were common, and nothing she could have done would’ve changed the outcome. “Just the fact that you feel like you didn’t do enough means that, one day, you’re going to be a great mom,” she said.

