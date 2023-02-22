When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 11 Ahead of Season 10 Premiere

Breaking news out of Hope Valley: When Calls the Heart has been renewed for Season 11. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Additionally, Hallmark Channel has announced that Season 10 will premiere Sunday, July 30 at 9/8c. Each season will consist of 12 episodes.

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” series star/exec producer Erin Krakow said in a statement Wednesday. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

Added Hallmark EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly: “When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers. The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it’s only going to get bigger and better in Season 11.”

When Calls the Heart is part of an original slate at Hallmark that includes time-traveling family drama The Way Home (starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh) and the forthcoming rodeo drama Ride (premiering Sunday, March 26). TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect WCTH‘s early renewal.