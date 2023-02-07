Hallmark Rodeo Drama Ride to Debut After The Way Home's 'Early' Finale

Hallmark Channel will start one new series just as another ends its freshman run, when the rodeo drama Ride premieres the same night as The Way Home‘s finale.

On Sunday, March 26, Hallmark’s recently launched multigenerational family/time travel drama The Way Home (starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh) will air its season finale in an earlier-than-usual time slot, at 8/7c. Ride will then gallop onto your screens, with its series premiere at 9 pm.

Ride stars Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble), Sara Garcia (The Flash), Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) and Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) in a multigenerational family drama following the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. “After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets,” the series synopsis tells us, “threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams.”

Will you saddle up for Ride? And how have you been enjoying The Way Home thus far?