Ratings: FBI, Rookie, Night Court Top Tuesday; 9-1-1: Lone Star Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-day tie for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ FBI easily copped Tuesday’s largest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | FBI (with 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) dropped some eyeballs but was steady in the demo, while International (5.1 mil/0.3) and Most Wanted (4.6 mi/0.3) both dipped across the board.

ABC | The Rookie (4 mil/0.5), Feds (2.5 mil/0.3) and Will Trent (2.5 mil/0.3) all dipped in audience but were steady in the demo.

NBC | Night Court (3.6 mil/0.5) shed a few more eyeballs but held steady in the demo; American Auto (1.8 mil/0.3) was also steady. A double pump of the already-renewed La Brea (1.9 mil/0.2, 1.7 mil/0.2, read recap) delivered successive audience lows.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.4 mil/0.4, read post mortem) dipped to series lows, but Accused (2 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Now (finally!) airing an hour earlier, The Winchesters (372K/0.1) drew its best audience in four episodes.

