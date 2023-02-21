9-1-1: Lone Star Shocker: [Spoiler] Quits! 'This Is the Last We'll See of Them for a While,' Actor Confirms

Tuesday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star blindsided a member of the 126 with a blast from the not-so-distant past, paving the way for an uncertain future.

Remember in the season premiere when that guy tried to steal a house with his wife still inside? That well-adjusted couple returned this week, demanding a public apology from Marjan for calling the woman “crazy” for refusing to leave the death trap on wheels. She was willing to comply, but their request that she link her millions of followers to their bogus GoFundMe page was a step too far.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Natacha Karam (aka Marjan) tells TVLine. “I didn’t know exactly how they were going to come back, but when I said that line into my radio [about her being crazy], the director asked me to do it again louder for everyone to hear, so that was my hint.”

Rather than duping her followers into paying these grifters (“Access to 5 million people is not something to be taken lightly!”), Marjan instead posted a video exposing the couple for trying to take advantage of her, then resigned from the LAFD.

And if that final scene at the firehouse felt like a real farewell, there’s a good reason for that. It kind of was.

“This is the last we’ll see of Marjan for a while,” Karam confirms. “It’s not going to be, like, oh she’s back in the next episode. She’s getting out of town, leaving the state. When you do finally see her, it’ll be to go on the journey that she’s on. The audience will get to follow her on Route 66, living her own life without the firehouse, doing her soul searching. Things will arise on the road to keep her busy.”

Part of Marjan’s soul searching will require the former 126 member to ask herself some difficult questions, including: “Is this something she’s going to be able to come back to and silence the inner critic that’s keeping her from following her instincts? Does she really need to be a firefighter? Internally, how capable does she even feel to return to firefighting? Is that chapter over for her?”

At least we won’t have to worry about Marjan running out of money on her travels. With that many followers on social media, firefighting probably wasn’t even her biggest source of income anyway.

“It’s funny, we don’t really see that side of Marjan, but anyone who has millions of followers probably has multiple streams of income and spends a lot of time creating content for brand partnerships,” Karam admits. “There are definitely ways for her to make money, though that’s not the real issue. This is the thing she thought she wanted to do for the rest of her life, and now she’s not sure if she knows how to do it anymore.”

How do you feel about the circumstances surrounding Marjan’s (temporary) exit from the show? Drop your thought in a comment below.