Did The White Lotus' Season 3 Location Just Get Spoiled by Johnny Knoxville?!

We’re already making reservations for the new season of The White Lotus… thanks to a very unlikely source.

In an interview with Vulture, Johnny Knoxville — of all people — shared that he would love to be in the Season 3 cast of HBO’s luxury hotel dramedy, and he ended up sharing a lot more than that. “Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” the Jackass and Reboot alum said, adding, “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

HBO has renewed The White Lotus after a buzzy Season 2 that wrapped up in December, but series creator Mike White hasn’t officially revealed where Season 3 will take place after stints in Hawaii and Italy. (The series is set at a different White Lotus hotel each season with a new cast.) White has hinted, though, that the new season will be “a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” which would seem to point towards an Asian locale of some sort.

Are you excited to book a flight to Tokyo for Season 3? And would you welcome Johnny Knoxville to the cast? Share your thoughts in the comments.