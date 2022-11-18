The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 With Another New Cast and Location

The White Lotus is expanding its business once again with a third-season renewal of the hit HBO series, TVLine has learned. Cable TV Scorecard: What's Renewed? What's Cancelled?

Season 3 will introduce a new cast at a new White Lotus location, though further details — including the possibility of Jennifer Coolidge returning again as Tanya McQuoid — remain under wraps.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO, and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” series creator Mike White says in a statement. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

Adds HBO drama head Francesca Orsi: “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” says “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

New episodes of The White Lotus air Sundays at 9/8c on HBO, with the second season finale set to air on Dec. 11.

Our Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The White Lotus‘ renewal. What are your hopes for the show’s now-confirmed third season? Any dream locations to suggest? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.