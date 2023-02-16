Duster: Rachel Hilson Joins J.J. Abrams' Upcoming HBO Max Crime Drama

This Is Us standout Rachel Hilson has been cast alongside Josh Holloway in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming crime drama, Duster.

The eight-episode series (which has already earned a series order from HBO Max) will follow a “gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) for a growing crime syndicate [whose life] goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.” Hilson will play a character named Nina, though exact details are TBD.

“We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience,” Head of Original Content, HBO Max Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters and some truly badass car chases.”

—

Rounding out the cast are Keith David (Greenleaf), Sydney Elisabeth (The Last O.G.), Greg Grunberg (Felicity), Camille Guaty (Las Vegas), Asivak Koostachin (Cardinal), newcomer Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson (Designated Survivor).

Co-created by Abrams and Morgan (The Walking Dead), Duster also serves as a reunion: Holloway starred as plane crash survivor Sawyer on the ABC puzzle-box drama Lost, which was co-created and executive-produced by Abrams.

As for Hilson, in addition to playing a young Beth Clarke on This Is Us, her other credits include Love, Victor, American Horror Story, Rise, Fosse/Verdon and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Duster is one of several series Abrams has in the works at HBO Max: He’s also producing an offshoot of The Shining titled Overlook, which will explore “the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction,” as well as a series featuring characters from DC Comics’ Justice League Dark Universe.