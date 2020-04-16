Justice League Dark Series in the Works at HBO Max, From J.J. Abrams

It looks like the Green Lanterns will have some super friends over at HBO Max.

Five months after it was announced that Greg Berlanti was developing a series based on characters from the iconic Green Lantern comic, HBO Max has made a production commitment to “a major series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark Universe” — and it is but one of three new projects for the upcoming streamer from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot shingle.

No further details were shared. HBO Max: Guide to Upcoming Shows

The other Bad Robot orders from HBO Max include a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King’s The Shining, plus an original series. (Read more on those two here.)

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie,” HBO Max CCO Kevin Reilly said in a statement. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

The Justice League Dark itself is a superhero team that originally was comprised of characters such as Zatanna, Madame Xanadu, John Constantine, Shade and the Changing Man, while later incarnations involved Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp.

Berlanti’s aforementioned Green Lantern series — which was “in the early stages” as of January, TVLine previously reported — “is going to span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns on Earth” while also going into space to explore Green Lantern favorite Sinestro.