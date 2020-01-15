HBO Max Bosses Offer Updates on Friends Reunion, Gossip Girl Reboot, Green Lantern Series and More

RELATED STORIES Friends Cast and Creators to Reunite for Unscripted Special on HBO Max

When HBO Max debuts this spring, the cast of Friends might not be there for you after all.

An unscripted special that would reunite the stars of the hit NBC sitcom on HBO Max was first reported back in November, but the new streamer’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly poured cold water on the idea while talking with reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

“There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t quite seem to get that interest all aligned to kind of push the button on it,” Reilly said. “So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

The unscripted reunion special would bring the six Friends stars — Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — back together to reminisce about the glory days, along with series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

More news nuggets that came out of the panel for HBO Max (set to debut this May):

* The first script for the Gossip Girl reboot is in, head of original content Sarah Aubrey says, and “we all breathed a big sigh of relief, because it’s very good… as you can imagine, the bar is very high.” As far as casting goes, they’re still in “very early” conversations: “We’re kind of drawing circles around people. It’s early days on that.”

* Greg Berlanti’s upcoming Green Lantern series is still “in the early stages” as well, Aubrey says, but “is going to span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns on Earth while going into the story in space and Green Lantern favorite character Sinestro.”

* How will the DC Universe streaming service, home to originals like Titans, coexist with HBO Max? That’s still being figured out, Reilly says, but he called DC Universe a “deep fan experience” and assured that “we intend to keep [it] going, at least for the immediate future.”