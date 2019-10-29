Green Lantern-Inspired Series in Works at HBO Max, From Greg Berlanti

RELATED STORIES HBO Max Sets May Launch, Reveals $14.99/Month Subscription Price

Greg Berlanti‘s DC-based TV universe continues to expand — including into outer space.

It was announced on Tuesday at WarnerMedia Day that the super-prolific producer is developing for the HBO Max streaming service (launching May 2020) an adaptation of DC Comics’ Strange Adventures sci-fi anthology as well as what is being cryptically called “a Green Lantern-inspired project.”

“Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” says Berlanti, whose current (and massive) TV oeuvre of course includes The CW’s Arrowverse and DC Universe’s Titans and Doom Patrol.

“An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist” is how Berlanti touts his take on Strange Adventures, while “in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series — but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

Strange Adventures will feature characters from across the DC canon and explore “close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans.” The project follows “‘man of two worlds’ Adam Strange, an archaeologist-turned-intergalactic hero when he’s zeta-beamed to planet Rann,” per HBO Max. Berlanti’s production partner, Sarah Schechter, will also serve as an EP while John Stephens (Gotham) will be the showrunner/writer.

The Green Lantern-inspired series, based on characters from the iconic DC comic, will also come from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. And… that is all we know about that one.

