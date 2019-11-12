Friends Cast and Creators to Reunite for Unscripted Special on HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Friends Reunion Photo: Jennifer Aniston Shares a Selfie 25 Years in the Making

Reserve a spot on that big orange couch at Central Perk: The six stars of Friends are set to reunite for an unscripted special that will air on HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc are all in talks to participate in the reunion special, along with series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The deal is “far from done,” The Hollywood Reporter cautions, and everyone’s busy schedules still need to be coordinated, but sources say the fact that all six stars are willing to take part is “is an accomplishment in and of itself.” (This special, to reiterate, is unscripted, and won’t be a full-fledged revival of the beloved NBC sitcom.)

The Friends stars, minus Perry, previously reunited in 2016 for an NBC special that paid tribute to legendary TV director James Burrows.

The original 10-season run of Friends is poised to leave Netflix and join HBO Max when the new streaming service launches in May. But don’t expect a scripted reunion to follow: Kauffman nixed the idea in a March interview, saying that a Friends revival “could only disappoint.”

Would you sign up for HBO Max just to see a Friends reunion… even an unscripted one? Grab a latte from Gunther and meet us in the comments below.