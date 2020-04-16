The Shining Offshoot Overlook Ordered to Series at HBO Max, From J.J. Abrams

RELATED STORIES Justice League Dark Series in the Works at HBO Max, From J.J. Abrams

HBO Max is reopening the doors of the Overlook Hotel with a new horror-thriller series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot.

The streaming service has given a series order to Overlook, inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King’s 1977 novel The Shining. Per the official description, Overlook “explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.” Bad Robot, King and Warner Bros. TV previously teamed up for Hulu’s Castle Rock.

HBO Max has also given a series order to Duster, which follows a “gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate [whose life] goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.” The ’70s-set series is co-written by Abrams and Walking Dead scribe LaToya Morgan. Warner Bros. Television is producing.

Last but not least, HBO Max has ordered an Abrams-produced series featuring characters from DC Comics’ Justice League Dark Universe. (Click here for more information, which is admittedly scarce at the moment.)

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath],” Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max and President of TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

