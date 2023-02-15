Poker Face Renewed for Season 2

We swear we’re not lying about this: Peacock has renewed the Natasha Lyonne-led mystery series Poker Face for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said in a statement. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Poker Face stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress who has a special ability to tell when someone is lying. That ability gets her in trouble, though, so she goes on the run in her vintage muscle car, solving mysteries along the way. Benjamin Bratt co-stars as underworld henchman Cliff, and the mystery-of-the-week format allows for a bevy of guest stars like Adrien Brody, Chloe Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Barkin, Lil Rel Howery, Jameela Jamil, Nick Nolte and many more.

Lyonne co-created the series with Glass Onion auteur Rian Johnson, who also directed the first two episodes. Poker Face premiered in January on Peacock; the season finale is set to air Thursday, March 9.

