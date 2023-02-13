Super Bowl LVII Delivers 113 Million Viewers, Largest Audience in 6 Years

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night drew 113 million total viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital. It was the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017, and up modestly vs. 2022’s big game.

The 113 million stat represents the second most-watched non-overtime Super Bowl on record and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.

The Rihanna-fronted halftime show, meanwhile, drew an average of 118.7 million total viewers, the second most-watched halftime show in history (after Katy Perry’s performance in 2015).

Following the game, the Season 2 premiere of Next Level Chef retained 15.5 million total viewers, one of the smallest audience for a Super Bow lead-out in… a while. But its 4.9 demo rating makes it the highest-rated entertainment telecast in two years (since CBS’ post-Super Bowl premiere of The Equalizer).

Last year’s Super Bowl LVI, in which the Las Angeles Rams bested the Cincinnati Bengals, went on to report a total audience of 112.3 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo and streaming.

At this year’s Super Bowl telecast, TVLine readers gave country singer Chris Stapleton’s singing of the national anthem an average grade of “A-,” Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” drew a “B+,” and the halftime show by Rihanna ft. baby bump earned a “C.”