Chris Stapleton Performs National Anthem at Super Bowl 57 — Watch

The ghosts of America’s founding fathers surely did a shotski of Tennessee Whiskey on Sunday as Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl 57.

This year’s big game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, is airing live on Fox from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Watch Stapleton’s Super Bowl performance below:

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a huge honor, one bestowed upon some of the biggest names in music. Recent performers include Mickey Guyton (2022), Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan (2021), Demi Lovato (2020), Gladys Knight (2019), Pink (2018), Like Bryan (2017), and Lady Gaga (2016).

Though every artist puts their own spin on the patriotic anthem, it’s widely accepted that Whitney Houston’s 1991 performance at Super Bowl 25 is the best of all time.

In addition to Stapleton, this year’s roster of Super Bowl pregame entertainers included Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (click here to watch) and R&B icon Babyface taking on “America the Beautiful” (click here to watch). But no musical moment is more highly anticipated than the halftime show, featuring the one and only Rihanna.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.