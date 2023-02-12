Babyface Performs 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl 57 — Watch

After Babyface‘s patriotic performance at Super Bowl 57, we’re pretty sure R&B now stands for red (and white) and blue.

The prolific producer took the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., delivering the most chill version of “America the Beautiful” we’ve ever heard.

Watch Babyface’s Super Bowl performance below:

Babyface (aka Kenny Edmonds) said he was “truly excited and honored” to be chosen for this performance when his involvement was first announced last month.

And after rehearsing for the big show alongside national anthem singer Chris Stapleton, he wrote on Instagram that he felt “blessed to be sharing the field with greatness.”

Babyface has taken home 12 Grammy Awards throughout his career, including Album of the Year in 1994 for producing the soundtrack to The Bodyguard; Best R&B song in 1995 for writing Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You”; Best R&B album in 2015 for Love, Marriage & Divorce, which he released with Toni Braxton; and three separate wins for Producer of the Year.

Along with Babyface, this year’s roster of Super Bowl pregame entertainers includes Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (click here to watch) and country crooner Chris Stapleton taking on the national anthem. Of course, no musical moment is more highly anticipated than the halftime show, starring the one and only Rihanna.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Babyface sing “America the Beautiful,” then grade his performance in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.