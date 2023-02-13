Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Commercial: Watch Outtakes

What’s better than an extra lahge extra-extra from Dunks? Extended footage of Bay Stater Ben Affleck returning to his roots for one of Super Bowl 2023’s best commercials.

Much like the time-honored Massachusetts/Rhode Island/New Hampshire tradition of throwing out your empty Dunkin’ Donuts cup on the way in to buy your next Dunkin’ Donuts cup, the video above should satisfy those of you with an insatiable thirst for all things 1) Affleck, 2) the aforementioned coffee chain and/or 3) candid-camera type hijinks.

TVLine deemed the spot that aired during Sunday’s big game a touchdown, so think of the extended outtakes below — which continue the riff of the Oscar-winning actor as a drive-through attendant at a Medford, Mass., Dunkin’ — as an end-zone celebration.

“This is like a trust fall,” he tells one unassuming customer. “You don’t see what you ordered, but you just fall backwards, into my arms… metaphorically speaking, of course.”

“You could have that, but why not, like, sweeten your life up a little bit?” he asks one driver after she orders a small black tea, no sweetener. “I mean, you can choose to have no sweetness in your life, or some joy. What would you like, ma’am: joy or misery?” (Her response? A confused “Joy is good…?”)

Press PLAY on the videos above and below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!









