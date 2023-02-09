Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa Teases Potential Exit Following the Upcoming Season 4: 'Last Day, Last Time'

Are Eric Effiong’s days on Sex Education numbered? According to actor Ncuti Gatwa‘s recent social media post, they just might be.

“Last day. Last time,” he captioned on Instagram on a photo of his trailer. “Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

His costar Aimee-Lou Wood commented on the post writing, “My heart hurts badly.”

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Despite the news that Gatwa is taking over as the new Doctor on the BBC’s long-running sci-fi program Doctor Who, it was confirmed last year that he would also be returning to Sex Ed for its upcoming fourth season. The amount of episodes he’ll be appearing in, however, remains TBD.

The dramedy series has seen an exodus of cast members throughout the last year: Patricia Allison (who plays Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Mooredale Secondary teacher Emily Sands) all have been confirmed as leaving the show.

Despite the loss of a chunk of its supporting talent, the show’s confirmed returning cast includes Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Gatwa (Eric), Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen). In addition, Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) is joining the series as Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s U.S. course tutor at her Ivy League college. (See first photos here.)

Sex Education is slated to return for Season 4 sometime in 2023.

Thoughts on Gatwa/Eric leaving Sex Education? We want to hear ’em, so drop a comment below!