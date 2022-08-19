Sex Education: Dan Levy and 6 Others Join Season 4 — See First Photos

Sex Education is delivering a bevy of new faces for Season 4, including Schitt’s Creek co-creator/star Dan Levy, Netflix announced Friday.

Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s U.S. course tutor at her Ivy League college. The role marks the actor’s first series regular gig since his aforementioned Emmy-winning comedy concluded in 2020.

With Moordale Secondary having closed its doors at the end of Season 3, big changes are ahead for Otis and Eric as they brace for their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. “Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again,” reads the streamer’s official description. “But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!”

The logline continues: “Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Joining Levy for series regular roles in Season 4 are Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Filming is currently underway in Wales, U.K., though a premiere date has yet to be announced.

The news comes on the heels of a sizable cast exodus, which saw the departures of Patricia Allison (who plays Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Mooredale Secondary teacher Emily Sands).

Despite the loss of a chunk of its supporting talent, Sex Ed‘s confirmed returning cast includes Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

Excited to see Levy step into the world of Sex Education? Take your first look at Season 4 below, then drop a comment.