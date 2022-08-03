Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa Confirmed to Return for Upcoming Season 4

Despite his duties as Doctor Who‘s new star, Ncuti Gatwa will return for Sex Education‘s forthcoming Season 4, our sister site Variety reports.

News of Gatwa’s return will come as a relief to fans who might’ve feared he’d no longer be part of the show following his casting as Doctor Who‘s newest Doctor, succeeding Jodie Whittaker. The Rwandan-born Scottish actor will be the first Black actor to play the role full-time.

But some intricate shooting schedules mean that Gatwa also will be back as Eric Effiong when Sex Education returns. Several of his co-stars will not. In recent weeks, the show has seen an exodus of cast members: Patricia Allison (who plays Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Mooredale Secondary teacher Emily Sands) all have been confirmed as leaving the show.

“I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why,” Thakrar told the British newspaper Daily Star Sunday. “But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”

Sex Education is slated to return for Season 4 sometime in 2023.

Are you happy to hear that Gatwa will be back for Sex Education‘s fourth season? Hit the comments and let us know!