Kitchen Commando: Gordon Ramsay Introduces You to Chef Andre Rush, Army Vet, in Trailer for New Tubi Series

Army vet and former White House chef Andre Rush is ready to muscle his way onto the restaurant rehab scene, as the titular star of Tubi‘s Kitchen Commando series debuting this Sunday.

Reality-TV titan Gordon Ramsay, whose Studio Ramsay Global produced the new series with FOX Alternative Entertainment, talks up Chef Andre Rush (and his 24-inch biceps!) in the exclusive trailer above. The preview gives a taste of how Rush will “deploy” all his talents to whip struggling restaurants back into shape and in turn reignite their staffs’ passion for the service industry, which of course got hit hard by the pandemic.

Chef Rush is an Army veteran who served four administrations as White House Chef and was deployed numerous times before retiring as Master Sergeant. His culinary (and master ice carving) skills, combined with his passion for promoting a healthy lifestyle, has made him a bit of a sensation in the food world.

Over 10 episodes, Chef Rush will visit restaurants in the D.C. area that are in need of his special brand of discipline and resourcefulness.

