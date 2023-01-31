Westworld, The Nevers (All 12 Episodes) and Other HBO Max Castoffs to Stream Free on Roku and Tubi — Find Out When

Roku and Tubi will be the free streaming homes for Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers and other Warner Bros. Discovery content that was recently removed from HBO Max, as part of a co-exclusive deal that includes “hundreds” of TV series and movies from the WBD portfolio.

As reported in December, WBD’s plan was to shop the series it had removed from its own subscription streaming service (as part of an expansive and seismic cost-cutting move) and shop them to FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) services.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s co-exclusive deals with Roku and Tubi include all seasons of Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, Legendary and F-Boy Island, many of which were abruptly disappeared from HBO Max late last year.

TVLine has confirmed that both deals include all 12 episodes of The Nevers, including the final six that have never aired/been seen.

All told, both FAST services will offer up “hundreds of TV series and movies” from the WBD portfolio’s other brands, such as Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network and TLC. That includes the likes of Cake Boss, My Cat from Hell, Breaking Amish, Caribbean Life, How It’s Made, Paranormal Lockdown, The Tomorrow People (I’ve heard of that one!) and My Five Wives, plus select seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Tubi says it will begin rolling out its WBD content “as early as February 1 and throughout the month,” while Roku is simply targeting “Spring 2023.”